JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Strong winds ranging from 74-105mph hit areas of Johnson County late Tuesday night.

5NEWS surveyed the damage on Wednesday, finding a path of destruction left behind by the storms.

A tornado has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Johnson County, but thunderstorm winds can often equal that of tornadoes.

Additional storm surveys are ongoing.

Many families in Johnson County have been left picking up the pieces left behind.