× Springdale Extends Closure Of Animal Shelter Over Distemper Infections

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale Animal Shelter is extending its closure time while awaiting test results after two dogs were found to be infected with Canine Distemper Virus (CDV).

The animal shelter announced it was closing last week after two dogs tested positive for the highly contagious disease, which has a vaccination and treatment but no known cure.

The shelter announced Tuesday it was extending the closure after testing all of the dogs in the shelter and isolating any dogs that appeared to be ill. The shelter will remain closed until the results of those lab tests become available.

New dogs are being isolated at a separate location until the shelter is reopened, they said.