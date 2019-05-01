Steel Horse Rally To Alter Downtown Fort Smith Traffic This Weekend

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally starts this Friday (May 3) in Fort Smith, and the event means several roads downtown will be closed.

Garrison Avenue from 5th Street to 13th Street will be closed to all traffic except motorcycles from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. Saturday (May 4) to 2 a.m. Sunday (May 5).

Motorists can stay on Rogers Avenue until they reach South 5th Street, then they can move to Garrison Avenue before heading west into Oklahoma. Eastbound motorists heading into Fort Smith on the Garrison Avenue Bridge must detour south on 5th Street to Rogers Avenue or north on 5th Street to North A Street.

Motorcyclists may access Garrison Avenue, but the far eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open for traffic movement. Motorcyclists must park with the front tire on the yellow center line, and all motorcycles must be moved before the road opens to normal traffic at 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Any vehicles left will be towed.

On Saturday, a procession will take place at 4 p.m. starting at Fort Smith park and heading down Riverfront Drive before turning onto North A Street. The procession will move east on North A to North 10th Street, then pass Cisterna Park before turning onto Garrison.

During the procession, normal southbound traffic on North 10th Street will be diverted east to North A Street. Northbound traffic shouldn’t be affected. Southbound traffic on streets intersecting North A from 2nd to 9th streets will be held up or sent on alternate routes during the procession.

More information on the Steel Horse Rally, including a map of the rides and local attractions, can be found here.