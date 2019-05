× Storm Damage Delays One School District, Power Outage Closes Another

(KFSM) — An Oklahoma school district is closed today, and an Arkansas one is delayed due to storm damage.

Howe, Oklahoma, schools will be closed today due to power outages in the wake of storms Tuesday (April 30) and overnight. Crews are working to restore power.

In Arkansas, Lamar schools will be delayed until 10 a.m. The delay is due to bus routes being slowed or altered by storm damage blocking roadways.