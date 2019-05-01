× Two People Rescued From Low Water Bridge In Madison County

ST. PAUL (KFSM) — Two people were rescued from a mini-van Wednesday (May 1) after the vehicle became stuck on a low-water bridge in Madison County.

Sheriff Rick Evans said the St. Paul Fire Department and other first responders helped get the motorists safely off the bridge water from the White River poured over it.

Widespread rain and storms will move east of the area today, with a lull in our storm chances this afternoon.

More rain and storms will likely return late tonight through Thursday morning.

St. Paul is a town of about 113 in southern Madison County, about 32 miles southwest of Fayetteville.