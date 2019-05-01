Written Policies Key To Manage Employees Who Are Medical Marijuana Patients

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — With more than 540,000 Arkansans possibly eligible for medical marijuana, Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce members were told Tuesday (April 30) that employers are going to have to learn a new set of rules.

Stuart Jackson, an attorney with Little Rock-based Wright Lindsey Jennings, shed some light on marijuana in the workforce during two information sessions sponsored by the Fort Smith chamber. Dispensaries are preparing to open across the state and more than 10,877 Arkansas residents are approved for an Arkansas medical marijuana ID card as of April 25.

Jackson advises employers on compliance with civil rights laws and developing personnel policies (including medical marijuana policies), employment agreements and covenants not to compete. He also defends employers in federal and state court litigation and appeals involving claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Arkansas Civil Rights Act.

Under Arkansas law, 18 medical conditions qualify for treatment with medical marijuana. Looking at just the top six of those conditions, there are 541,673 Arkansans who could qualify for a medical marijuana card, Jackson said.

