Have beach fever? While Arkansas and Oklahoma do not have coasts, we do have many beautiful lakes. Along some shore lines, there are small beaches for you to enjoy. We explored one small rocky beach next to a boat ramp on Beaver Lake at the end of Highway 264.

HOW TO GET THERE:

Take Highway 264 from I-49 all the way east. It will lead directly to the water after a few curves in the road.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Matt