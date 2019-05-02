Catch A Fish Worth $15,000 In One Of These Central Arkansas Lakes

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KTHV) — The eighth Annual Hot Springs Fishing Challenge on Lakes Hamilton and Lake Catherine in Hot Springs is going to be the biggest ever.

Seventy-one fish will be tagged and released into the lakes by Visit Hot Springs’ partner, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Andrew Hulsey Fish Hatchery.

Beginning at 6 a.m. May 1 and running through 5 p.m. on July 31, anyone who catches one of the tagged fish stands to win a prize.

Clues will be given out during June and July about Big Al if he has not been caught by then.

71 fish will be tagged and released in undisclosed locations on the two lakes during the days leading up to the May 1 start of the Fishing Challenge. The prize fish will include this distribution:

$15,000 1

$5,000 4

$1,000 46

$500 20

Eligibility: The contest is open to anyone with a valid Arkansas fishing license. Employees of the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at the Andrew H. Hulsey Fish Hatchery, and their immediate family members, and/or those living in the same household of each are ineligible to win a cash prize.

How It Works: Seventy-one (71) tagged fish (total) will be released in Lake Hamilton and Lake Catherine. The fish released will be largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, white bass, crappie, and walleye. The tags will have a phone number and a prize number on them. If a fish is caught the angler must call the number and present the fish with the tag attached.

For additional information, call 501-321-2277.