Farmington Softball, Shiloh Baseball Start Regional With Win

FARMINGTON (KFSM) – The path to a state championship took it’s second step on Thursday as the regional round started and the 4A-North will be settled in Farmington on both the baseball and softball diamonds.

Here are the early game highlights from the opening round:

Softball

Farmington 11, Dardanelle 0

Pottsville 2, Pea Ridge 0

Baseball

Shiloh Christian 11, Dover 0

Morrilton 8, Farmington 5