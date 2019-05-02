× Fayetteville Man Sentenced For Foiled Sexual Assault Attempt

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was given six years in prison for breaking into a woman’s house in order to sexually assault her.

Jasper Williams, 32, pleaded guilty last month in Washington County Circuit Court to breaking or entering and possession of a controlled substance.

Williams’ attempted rape charge was dropped.

Williams broke into her house around 2:30 a.m. on July 17, 2017, and first tired to “make out with her,” according to an arrest report from Fayetteville police.

The woman said she used her legs to put Williams in a headlock before calming him down.

Despite her pleas for Williams to stop, she said he persisted and tried to force himself on her sexually. She fought him off and later had him in a headlock, but Williams kept licking her legs and trying to touch her genitals, according to the report.

The woman said Williams was drunk, but she was able to to calm him down and get him outside for a cigarette.

Then she called a friend who forced Williams to leave, according to the report. Police noted bruises on the woman’s arms and legs when she was evaluated at the NWA Center for Sexual Assault.

Williams told police he visited the woman’s house but denied any sexual contact.