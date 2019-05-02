Fire Destroys Garage In North Rogers; No Injuries Reported

Posted 7:11 am, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12AM, May 2, 2019

ROGERS (KFSM) — An early-morning fire destroyed a family’s garage, but Rogers firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to the home.

Chief Tom Jenkins said the fire started sometime after 4:30 a.m. in a detached garage at 28 N. Killdeer Road in Rogers. He said the garage was essentially engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

The garage was a total loss, but firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the house nearby, Jenkins said. He said no injures were reported.

Jenkins said the cause is still under investigation.

