Firefighters Responding To One-Ton Truck That Crashed Into Fayetteville Home

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville firefighters are responding to a vehicle that crashed into a home this morning in west Fayetteville.

Firefighters were called around 8:40 a.m. to a house on Rockcliff Road, where they found a one-ton pickup with a trailer had crashed into the garage of a home on Rockcliff Road.

The fire department said there were no apparent injuries, but were still investigating.