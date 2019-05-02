More Rain Arriving Friday

Another round of heavy rain will arrive on Friday with more showers and thunderstorms likely across NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Rain totals will once again be near or over 1″ which will lead to additional flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday morning.

Aside from a few scattered showers across the area, most of the heavy rain will hold off until the afternoon and evening on Friday.

Rain will become more widespread on Friday evening with widespread showers and thunderstorms affecting most of the area.

Unlike earlier in the week, widespread severe weather is not anticipated with this round of thunderstorms.

-Garrett