Nutmobile Visits The River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Planters snack food company had quite the nutty crew hanging out at the 10-Box store in Fort Smith.

Mr. Peanut, the Nutmobile and several Peanutters are in town until 6 p.m. Thursday (May 2).

Everyone is welcome to stop by and take a tour of the Nutmobile and try some tasty treats.

"So Mr. Peanut travels all across the country and we want to make sure he gets to meet all of his fans so if you come out today you get to meet Mr. Peanut, you'll get to snap a picture with the Nutmobile, and get a free sample," said Planters Peanutter Kelly Beach.

This particular nutty crew has been on the road since last June. On Friday (May 3) they will be at the Price Cutter in Van Buren, Sunday (May 5) they will be at the Harp's in Fort Smith.