On-Demand Lawn Care Company Coming To Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Hundreds of lawn care businesses across Arkansas are partnering with a new company to provide on-demand services.

Lawn Love is launching in Fayetteville this week and will be providing lawn care business owners with scheduling, job routing and payment software to help streamline their operations.

“The average lawn care company in the US has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models,” said CEO and founder, Jeremy Yamaguchi. “We are trying to democratize software for these small businesses so that they can compete with dominating lawn care corporations such as TruGreen and BrightView.”

The five-year-old tech-startup aims to streamline the outsourcing of lawn care services for Fayetteville residents.

“Traditionally homeowners have had to wait for a lawn care provider to physically come to their property, offer a quote, and then schedule a service,” Yamaguchi said. “It can take weeks to get the job done after the initial contact is made.”

Homeowners can access Lawn Love through both a website and a phone app.

The platform instantly generates a quote using satellite imaging technology to map the lawn size of each property. Customers are then paired with a local independent contractor.

Each independent contractor goes through a background check and an assessment of their lawn care skills before they can begin work. Users can schedule a wide range of services including lawn mowing, weeding, aeration, gutter cleaning and more.