Police: New York Man Raped Girl Multiple Times At Wife’s Daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police arrested a 60-year-old man Wednesday and charged him with repeatedly raping a girl at a Bronx day care.

A 13-year-old girl came forward and said Alberto Hernandez raped her multiple times when she was between the ages of six and 10, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The alleged rapes happened at Maria Cortez Day Care, which Hernandez has owned and operated with his wife for the last 25 years.

The girl told a school staff member about the incident earlier this week, which was then reported to police, authorities said.

Hernandez, whose daycare is licensed, is now facing 13 charges.

Police said they hope any other potential victims will contact them.