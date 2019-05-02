× Prairie Grove Man Denies Killing Newborn Son

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove man has denied killing his 2-week-old son after he allegedly punched the boy in the head and left him to die in their apartment.

Mark Weldon Lewis, 40, pleaded not guilty last month in Washington County Circuit Court to one count of capital murder.

Lewis’ trial is set for July 11. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Lewis said he was home with his son Tuesday (March 26) because the boy’s mother was admitted into the hospital on March 21 for childbirth complications, according to an arrest report.

Lewis, who told Prairie Grove police he had no cell phone and no one to assist him, punched his son after he got frustrated. He said his son died after being struck, so he packed some clothing, locked their apartment on Baggett Street and threw away the key.

The boy’s mother called police after she found her son dead inside their apartment two days later, according to the report.

Lewis, who was picked up by Farmington police on Wednesday (March 27) for a misdemeanor traffic warrant, told investigators about the incident during an interview at the county jail.

Lewis said his son hadn’t been sick or suffering from any other injury, according to the report.

Lewis is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.