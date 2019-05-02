Preparations Underway For 5th Annual Steel Horse Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH(KFSM)--The rumble of motorcycle engines has begun as the 5th annual Steel Horse Rally kicks off this weekend in Fort Smith.

The event officially starts Friday (May 3) night.

The organization has been on a mission since the non-profit was founded in 2014.

"The rally is dedicated to all those who served military, reserves, law enforcement, and any kind of first responders. This year we're going to give the veterans in the military a special parking place for the entertainment, " Steel Horse Rally President Dennis Snow said.

Last year's rally drew in a record of 100,000 people and had an estimated economic impact in Fort Smith of nearly $18 million.

Organizers say you can expect more of the same this year, good music, family-fun activities, and cool rides.

Road closures will impact traffic flow starting Friday night, and the Fort Smith Police Department have added a new element to ensure everyone's safety.

"We're actually placing jersey barriers on the avenue to prevent say, a car that a drunk driver just flying through our roadblocks and stuff, there will actually be jersey barriers there to protect people, " Sgt. Steven Dooly said.

Regulars like Susan Thompson say they love the atmosphere and would like to remind drivers to be cautious around motorcycles.

"Those of you who do not ride, us bikers watch out for you guys, so please watch out for us, " Thompson said.

May is actually National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The goal to educate both riders and drivers to make them more mindful of each other on the road.

Garrison Avenue will be closed to all but motorcycles between 5th and 13th street starting Friday night at 6:30.

Saturday that road will be closed starting at 9:00 in the morning.

For more information click here.