Road Closed For 5K Race In Downtown Springdale This Saturday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A 5K race will be closing a road in downtown Springdale on Saturday (May 4).

Holcomb St. to Spring St. on Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday for the Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas 5K race.

The following streets will have running lanes:

Emma Ave.
Baggett St.
W. Meadow Ave.
Park St.
S. Blair St.
W. Allen Ave.
S. Shiloh St.

The running lanes should not affect driving lane directions but may cause a few places to be narrow. There will be employees from the Springdale Public Works Department directing traffic at intersections.

Har-Ber High School will also be hosting the Jose’s Jalapeno Pepper 5K on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be no road closures, but drivers should be cautious of runners around Har-Ber High School, Jones Rd. and Har-Ber Meadows.

