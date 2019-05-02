Car Crashes Into Fort Smith School Bus

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus on Phoenix Ave. and Jenny Lind Rd. in Fort Smith.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, there were no children on the bus at the time. He says there was only property damage.

A Fort Smith school official told 5NEWS that the bus was stopped in the turning lane on Jenny Lind when a sedan came across the intersection and collided with it head-on.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

