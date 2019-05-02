Silver Dollar City Offering Free Admission To Teachers In June

BRANSON, Mo. (KFSM) — The old-timey theme park is at it again, this time it’s offering free admission to teachers during the month of June.

From June 1-30, teachers and school personnel from an accredited public or private K-12 school or college/university in the U.S. will receive a complimentary one-day admission ticket to the park.

Teachers can also purchase half-price one-day tickets for up to four immediate family members or one guest of their choice.

Teachers and school personnel must present a valid 2019 school photo ID or an official school paycheck stub (dated within the past 30 days) and a photo I.D. at the parks front gate to receive a one-day ticket. All tickets must be used on the same day of purchase.