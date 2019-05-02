Springdale Fire Department Remove Person Pinned Underneath SUV

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) —Thursday (May 2) afternoon crews with the Springdale Fire Department were called out to extricate a person that was pinned underneath a vehicle.

On Facebook, the Springdale Fire Department said through multiple lifting and stabilizing techniques the patient was safely removed from under the SUV.

They went on to say the person received medical treatment while under the vehicle and was then transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries unknown. It’s unclear at this time as to what caused them to be pinned under the SUV.