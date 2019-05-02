Suspect Accused Of Using Fake Debit Card To Purchase Over $1,000 Worth Of Alcohol In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for suspects they say are using fake debit cards to make purchases throughout the River Valley.

Fort Smith Police said the suspects used skimmed debit card information to reproduce counterfeit cards. They said the cards have been used at liquor stores, restaurants and other retail locations throughout the city.

Officers need help identifying the suspect they say used a victim’s information to make almost $300 worth of purchases. They also said another suspect used a Nevada man’s information to purchase $1,000 worth of alcohol on a fake debit card.

Police believe the two cases are related because a gray Dodge Durango was used by the suspects in both cases.

If you have any information regarding these suspects, you’re asked to call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME or contact FSPD directly at 479-709-5100, ask for Detective Jones.