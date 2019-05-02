SUV Drives Off Cliff By NWA Mall In Fayetteville; 1 Injured

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police and rescue personnel responded to a report of an SUV that drove off a cliff behind the Northwest Arkansas Mall on Thursday morning (May 2).

The SUV lost control while driving through the mall’s parking lot on the north side near Dillard’s. The car went down the edge of the parking lot about 75 feet, Fayetteville firefighters said.

The driver of the vehicle ran off, and police are searching for him, the mother of the passenger said. The passenger was injured but managed to make it into a mall bathroom before returning to the ambulance for treatment, his mother told 5NEWS.

Police are working to determine how the driver lost control while driving through the parking lot.

Firefighters were trying to figure out the best way to retrieve the SUV, they said.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.