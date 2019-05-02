× Walk/5K At Benton County Fairgrounds Saturday To Benefit Autism Awareness

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A local autism advocacy organization will hold a 5K run and walk this weekend that will include an auction, resource fair and other family activities.

Autism Involves Me, or AIM, will hold the 10th annual AIM Walk/5K this Saturday (May 4) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds on SW Regional Airport Boulevard in Bentonville.

The event will include a silent auction, kids zone, resource fair, raffle, food trucks and local entertainment.

Registration for the walk/run is free and walkers are encouraged to create teams and raise funds for them using the event website. Event sponsorships are also available by contacting paula.towle@aimnwa.org.

The group will also hold a Puzzle Run 5K preceding the main event. The Puzzle Run starts at 7:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds.

AIM is a nonprofit founded in Northwest Arkansas in 2002 and enhances the lives of those with autism by connecting the community through greater awareness and resources.