× 3 Tornadoes Touched Down In Arkansas Thursday, National Weather Service Confirms

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — At least three tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service as having touched down in the state on Thursday.

According to our CNN affiliates at KATV, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit southwest Little Rock and caused damage around the Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange.

They also confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down north of Sherwood in the Gibson community and a third, also an EF-0, hit parts of northern Pulaski County.

Read more at KATV.