A Commercial Plane Has Gone Into A River In Jacksonville, Florida, Mayor Says

(CNN) — A large commercial jet went into the St. John’s River on Friday night, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said on Twitter.

“I’ve been briefed that all lives have been accounted for,” the mayor tweeted.

Curry said fire and rescue crews were on the scene.

“While they work please pray,” he wrote.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

Developing story — more to come