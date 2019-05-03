A Commercial Plane Has Gone Into A River In Jacksonville, Florida, Mayor Says

May 3, 2019

(CNN) — A large commercial jet went into the St. John’s River on Friday night, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said on Twitter.

“I’ve been briefed that all lives have been accounted for,” the mayor tweeted.

Curry said fire and rescue crews were on the scene.

“While they work please pray,” he wrote.

Developing story — more to come

