× American Airlines Adds 15 New Gates At DFW For American Eagle Service

FORT WORTH (KFSM) — American Airlines will now have more options available at one of its biggest hubs.

The world’s largest airline opened 15 new gates today (May 3) in the Terminal E satellite at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The new gates, E-22 to E-30, will allow for 100 new flights under their American Eagle service.

The renovated space includes refreshed ticket counters and gate areas, new ramp lighting, movign walkways, elevators and escalators. American will also open a new Admirals Club in the terminal, as well as a new Whataburger, the only one at DFW.

Terminal E was formerly a hub for Delta Airlines before American began taking over and renovating some of the gates there, said Kelly Johnson, CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA).

Johnson said it’s possible some of the American Eagle flights to and from XNA may go into the new gates, but there’s no certainty because the gates are often changed as schedules are adjusted for maintenance, weather or other issues. Still, it is possible some Northwest Arkansas travelers could be landing at the new gates soon.

American Airlines said it will also open six new mainline gates at DFW’s Terminal B in June. It also recently added flights in several new international and national markets, including Dublin, Ireland, and Munich, Germany, as well as Monterey, California; Harlingen, Texas; and Augusta, Georgia.