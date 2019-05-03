An Idaho Man Donated A Few Dollars To A Homeless Person. The Next Day, He Won The Lottery.

BOISE, Idaho — Random acts of kindness can really pay off.

A man in Idaho bought lottery tickets after donating money to a homeless man. He won $200,000 the next day.

“Wow, talk about Karma!” Brandon Sedin said. (His statements were provided by the Idaho Lottery. CNN was unable to reach Sedin.)

Sedin stopped at a local mall in Boise for some after-work shopping Monday evening and found a homeless man on a street corner. He gave him a few dollars.

After that, Sedin went into a food store where he thought it’d be a good idea to buy some scratch-and-win tickets.

“I don’t play that often, but I just felt I should pick some up,” Sedin said.

Sedin’s winning was the last top prize in the game, called Juggernaut Jackpot. He said he plans to save and invest the money.

