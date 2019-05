BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A road in Bentonville will be closing for the next five weeks starting Monday (May 6).

Southwest Rainbow Farm Road from Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard to North Rainbow Farm Road will close for road construction beginning at 7 a.m.

The closure will continue for the next five weeks. The road is expected to reopen Friday, June 7, by 6 p.m.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances could postpone the closure or reopening. Detours will be in place.