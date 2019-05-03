× Big First Inning Helps Arkansas Win 8th Straight SEC Game

LEXINGTON, KY (KFSM) – Entering the weekend, there wasn’t a hotter team in the SEC than Arkansas and likely wasn’t a colder team in the conference than Kentucky.

The first two innings were a direct reflection of that as the Razorbacks scored five runs before Kentucky could record five outs as Arkansas took the series opener 5-2.

Arkansas (36-11, 16-6 SEC) had their first four batters reach base and quickly took advantage of a scuffling Jimmy Ramsey on the mound. Dominic Fletcher started the scoring with a two run single then the Razorbacks tacked on two more without the benefit of a hit to build a 4-0 lead before Kentucky even came to the plate.

Casey Martin pushed the lead to five in the second inning as his deep fly ball off the centerfield wall resulted in his third inside-the-park home run of the season and the second this week.

Isaiah Campbell was again sharp in a series opener on the mound as the threw seven innings while giving up one run on four hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter. Campbell is now 8-1 on the season and lowered his team leading earned run average to 2.54.