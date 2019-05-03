× Fayetteville Firefighters Battle Garage Blaze; Road Temporarily Closed

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police temporarily closed West Wedington Drive while firefighters battled a blaze in a garage.

A detached garage at 7220 West Wedington Drive in Fayetteville caught fire shortly before 4:30 a.m. There were no injuries or occupants reported, Fayetteville police dispatch said.

The fire was in a dangerous S-curve, so police temporarily closed West Wedington Drive from Hamestring Road to Elkins Road.

Dispatch said firefighters were having some water issues while fighting the fire, but they were working to get the fire out and road open as quickly as possible.