× Fort Smith Police Urgently Searching For Missing 54-Year-Old Man With Medical Issues

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with medical issues.

Dominic Lerma, 54, lives in the 2800 block of North Albert Pike and was last seen when his family helped put him to bed about 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. He was missing Friday morning (May 3), they told police.

Lerma suffers from blood pressure issues that can lead to confusion and disorientation. He wears a battery-powered vest to help with the issue, but the charge on that vest will run out soon, the family told police. Police are urgently trying to find Lerma before the battery on his vest runs out.

Lerma was last sean wearing blue jeans and a mustard yellow shirt. The vest will be under his shirt, but the control box for the defibrillator will be visible, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Smith Police right away at (479) 709-5100, or call 911.