Naturals Game Canceled Due To Heavy Rain At Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Friday’s (May 3) series finale between the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Corpus Christi Hooks has been canceled due to heavy rain at Arvest Ballpark.

The game will not be rescheduled as it was the last time the two teams were scheduled to meet during the first half of the season, a press release states.

Tickets for Friday’s game, per the Naturals’ official weather policy, can be exchanged in person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value. The Naturals say the ticket exchange is based on availability to any regular season home game this year.

A T-shirt giveaway by all detergent that was planned for Friday’s game will be rescheduled for Friday, July 26.

The Naturals will host the Midland RockHounds, the Double-A Oakland Athletics, to Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, May 4 starting at 6:05 p.m.