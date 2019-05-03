John Cena To Appear At Bentonville Film Festival

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena is coming to Northwest Arkansas to be part of the Bentonville Film Festival.

Cena will be at the 21c Museum Hotel on Saturday, May 11.

A web page for the event reads:

John Cena will be at the Bentonville Film Festival to share his mission to enrich our veterans through fitness, and enrich our society through our veterans, by building a fitness coalition, in the city of Bentonville, Arkansas in partnership with the FitOps Foundation.

