Lightning Strike Knocks Down Electric Line In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Crews worked to restore power in Springdale Friday (May 3) night after a lightning strike caused an electrical line to fall onto a grassy median on Gene George Blvd, sparking a small fire.

The lightning strike happened around 7 p.m.

Ozark Electric Company responded to the scene. They say their smart grid technology immediately transferred power for Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital and Arvest Ballpark.

Only a few residents and nearby businesses lost power due to the strike

Ozark Electric told 5NEWs the power would be restored within a few hours.