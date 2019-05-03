Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Collision With Pickup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A head-on collision injured a motorcyclist early Friday morning (May 3), just before the Steel Horse Rally got underway in Fort Smith.

The accident happened at Planters Road and Ball Road between a Honda motorcycle and a Chevrolet S-10 pickup, Fort Smith Police said.

The motorcyclist was injured but was alert when first responders arrived, police said. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The pickup driver wasn't hurt.

The collision happened hours before Fort Smith's Steel Horse Rally kicked off downtown. Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to be in town for the weekend. Police are advising drivers to use extra caution.