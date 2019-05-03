‘Steel Horse Shootout’ Event Rescheduled For Saturday

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The “Steel Horse Shootout,” an event happening during the 2019 Steel Horse Rally, has been rescheduled due to heavy rain over the area on Friday.

The event will now take place on Saturday (May 4) at noon. The race is still being held at the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Oklahoma as initially planned.

The Steel Horse Shootout is fast-paced motorcycle racing featuring professional and amateur riders.

The Tri-State Speedway is just minutes from downtown Fort Smith where the Steel Horse Rally is being held.

