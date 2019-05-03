Tracking Thunderstorms Friday Into Saturday

Widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms are likely for Friday evening into Saturday.

Unlike earlier in the week, widespread severe weather is not expected; the highest severe weather risk today is in Texas.

Rain will be heaviest into the evening with additional showers continuing into Saturday morning.

The rain on Saturday will be more scattered and not as widespread.

Due to saturated soil, a flash flood watch has been issued for the entire area. Flash flooding is likely in places where several inches of rain has already fallen this week.

Drier weather is expected to return for Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday.

-Garrett