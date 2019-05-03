× Watkins Avenue Near Arvest Ballpark To Close Next Week

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Watkins Avenue next to Arvest Ballpark in Springdale will be closed next week for road maintenance.

The road will close between the ballpark and 64th Street starting Wednesday (May 8) and will remain close through May 12. The city will be milling and overlaying the road.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, who play in Arvest Ballpark, will be taking on the Springfield Cardinals in Missouri, so no ballgames will take in Arvest Ballpark during the construction.

The work is expected to be completed in time for the Naturals’ home game against the Tulsa Drillers on May 13.

The road project is part of the 2018 Bond Program voted on by Springdale residents. More information on the projects within the bond program can be found on Springdale’s website.