Charity Motorcycle Rally Begins With Rainfall

FORT SMITH, Ark.—Not even mother nature could keep people away from the Steel Horse Rally.

Vendors and attendees of the rally took shelter from the rain but weren't worried by it.

"We've ridden through [the rally] before and there's always sunny spots, so that's why we came and we've gotten rained on just a little bit," said biker Hugh Hollowell. "It's been really nice."

Vendor Debria Sargent of Debria's Designs said she wasn't afraid for her jewelry.

"Stainless steel jewelry doesn't get damaged when it gets wet, so it doesn't really matter how much it's raining," she said. "It just dries off and it's as good as it was before."

Just before 7 p.m. bikers received a long-awaited break in the rain and took full advantage of their favorite pastime.

"It's about the closest you can get to flying without getting off the ground," said biker Hugh Hollowell.

Sargent said the event, which raises money and honors veterans, is always fun no matter the weather.

"It doesn't matter if you ride or not, they are so much fun to come down to. Bikers are awesome and just good people," she said. "You hear a lot of bad things about bikers but in my opinion they're some of the nicest people you could ever meet."

The weather did force a reschedule of the shootout races at the tri-state speedway in Pocola for today at noon.