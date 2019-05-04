Drone Day Competition Held at UAFS

FORT SMITH, Ark.—The University of Arkansas Fort Smith Unmanned Aerial Systems Program hosted its first Drone Day competition Saturday (May 4).

Twenty teams from six schools across the area, including Van Buren, Siloam Springs and Fort Smith, took part in flight and build competitions on the UAFS campus.

For the flight competition, students had to fly drones they either built or 3D-printed through a series of vertical and horizontal poles, as well as around tubes and walls.

The teams were judged based on the ability to navigate the course, as well as their finishing time.

“This is a great opportunity for local schools and the community to see the exciting work we’re doing here at the university with our Unmanned Aerial Systems program,” said David Pollman, director of the UAS program. “Our goal is to promote collaboration between schools and teams, both now and in the future.”

First place winners were:

Anything That Flies Presentation: The Blue Orcas from Southside High School

3D-Printed Presentation: Team Zenith from Siloam Springs High School

Anything That Flies Obstacle Course: Van Buren High School

3D-Printed Obstacle Course: Team Zenith from Siloam Springs High School

Team Zenith from Siloam Springs High School earned the overall award after completing the obstacle course with their drone in 48 seconds.

The event ran in conjunction with International Drone Day. Over 150 events were held Saturday (May 4) across more than 50 countries.