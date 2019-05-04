Explosion At Illinois Silicone Plant Leaves 4 Injured And 3 Unaccounted

“Many neighboring properties are going to have damage,” he said.

The fire has been extinguished, and hazardous materials technicians and other teams are on the scene and searching, Lenzi said. No cause has been determined, and the state fire marshal will assist with an investigation, he said. Florip said the plant was open at the time of the explosion.

Lenzi said everyone affected was an employee working at the time. Four were taken to area hospitals with moderate to serious injuries, officials said. Two others were seen but requested no treatment.