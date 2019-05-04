Local Kentucky Derby Celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM)—Local horse racing fans and philanthropists gathered in Rogers Saturday (May 4) for the 7th annual Mini Derby hosted by Equestrian Bridges.

The event featured miniature horse racing, wardrobe contests, live music and more.

The miniature derby allowed people in Northwest Arkansas to come together to watch the Kentucky Derby, enjoy mint juleps and raise money for an important cause. The funds raised at the event helps provide equine therapy to area kids with special needs.

Shanna Dozier, the executive director of Equestrian Bridges, said this is the charity's main fundraising event of the year.

"All of our fundraising goes directly to the families that need it and there's so many families that benefit," she said. "It kind of takes the stigma off of mental health. We've seen so much progress with families and kids by getting outside of that counseling office, the clinic, and getting into a stable environment with horses."

Those who attended the event witnessed the 65-1 underdog Country House come away as the controversial winner of the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Ruston Richburg was at the event and he says the shocking ending to the race added to the fun.

"It was a very exciting race overall and then to have the race extend just a few more minutes with a little bit more excitement was quite energizing for the whole group that was there," Richburg said.