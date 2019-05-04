Non-Profits Host ‘Walk For The Waiting’ To Support Arkansas Children In Foster Care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— About 1,000 people walked together Saturday morning (May 4) to show their support for Arkansas children in foster care at the Walk for the Waiting.

Currently, there’s a need for about 2,000 more foster families in Arkansas.

Like others at the Walk for the Waiting, Carol Spenst’s dream is to eliminate the number of children waiting to be adopted, leading to her adoption of a set of twins.

“There is such a huge need in our state and kids that are waiting for families, and we get to step in that gap and be part of the solution,” Spenst said.

The non-profits Project Zero, The CALL, and Immerse held the 7th annual Walk for the Waiting at War Memorial Stadium.

“This just raises a bunch of funds, a bunch of awareness, around kids who need families, kids waiting to be adopted, kids that are in the system, kids that are aging out of the system and the families that are walking with them,” Eric Gilmore, the executive director of Immerse Arkansas, said.

Walkers were able to raise over $195,000 at the walk with help from sponsors. The money will help the three orphan-care ministries with their work.

“You feel supported and loved and families look like ours and that’s a real gift when it’s a hard road to walk,” Spenst said.

There are still about 340 kids waiting for homes in Arkansas, and proponents will continue to raise awareness until that number is zero.

“One ‘yes’ from somebody will change the life of a waiting kid. And so we’re fighting for those ‘yes’s’ every day,” Christie Erwin, executive director of Project Zero, said.

Together they’re saying no more to waiting.