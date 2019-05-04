Woman Convicted In ‘Fatal Attraction’ Murder Case Has Been Granted Parole

(CNN) — After 27 years in prison, the woman convicted of killing her lover’s wife in the so-called “Fatal Attraction” murder has been granted parole, according to the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Carolyn Warmus, who was convicted of killing Betty Jeanne Solomon in January 1989, was granted parole after a hearing Tuesday before three parole board members, the department told CNN. The earliest she could be released from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women is June 10.

Among the conditions of her release, the department said, Warmus will have to adhere to a curfew established by her parole officer. She will also need to get and maintain employment or participate in an academic vocational program, it said.

She was first eligible for parole in 2017 but was denied.

“We are very pleased” with the decision to grant parole, Mayer Morganroth, an attorney for Warmus, told CNN on Saturday. He talks to her nearly every day, he said, and will soon be in New York to make arrangements for his client.

The case attracted widespread media coverage, TV movies and true crime books. It was dubbed the “Fatal Attraction” killing, after the 1987 film starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

Warmus has maintained her innocence

The first trial resulted in a hung jury, but Warmus was convicted of second-degree murder in a second trial in 1992. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Warmus was a young elementary school teacher in Westchester County, New York, when she began an affair with a married colleague named Paul Solomon, who was 17 years her senior.

The affair lasted for a year and a half, and Warmus has said that Solomon told her he would leave his wife after their daughter graduated from high school. But authorities believe Warmus grew impatient.

“She would do anything to get Betty Jeanne out of the picture,” prosecutor James McCarty said at trial.

Prosecutors argued in court that Warmus purchased a gun from a private detective and used it to kill Betty Jeanne Solomon, shooting her nine times in the Solomons’ home before going to meet Paul Solomon at a hotel.

Warmus has always insisted she was innocent, and previously told CNN she was the “victim” and “collateral damage” in a set-up.