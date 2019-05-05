× Arkansas Drops Game Three Against Wildcats

LEXINGTON (KFSM) – Arkansas’ comeback attempt to secure a series sweep fell just short early Sunday evening.

In the 4-3 loss, Arkansas couldn’t carry over the eruption of runs the Hogs saw in game one of the double header.

Kentucky got on the board first in the second inning on back-to-back homeruns to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the inning.

Arkansas tried to put a dent in the lead in the third inning when Matt Goodheart’s line drive scored Christian Franklin.

The Wildcats would add more damage in the fourth inning. Connor Noland struggled and gave up his third homerun of the game from Elliott Curtis. He gave up another run that put the Hogs behind 4-1 before Jacob Kostyshock came in for relief.

The Hogs added two more runs – one in the fifth when Trevor Ezell doubled to right center to score Casey Opitz, and another when Matt Goodheart hit an RBI single. The Razorbacks had a chance to tie the game when Kentucky completed a game-ending double play to seal to win.

Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Thursday to open the series against LSU. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30PM.