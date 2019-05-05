BTS Brings Glamour To Sold-Out Show At Rose Bowl Stadium

(CNN) — What do Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, and the K-pop group BTS all have in common? As of this weekend, they’ve all performed at California’s legendary Rose Bowl Stadium.

BTS — or Beyond The Scene, though no one really calls them that — is the Korean boy band that is taking the world, and the internet, by storm.

They kicked off the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour on Saturday at the famed stadium in Pasadena, California. The venue, which holds over 90,000 seats, was sold out.

BTS started the show with their song “Dionysus,” before delivering 23 more pop tunes. The performances were complemented with stunning fireworks, ziplining acts, statues of giant panthers and a massive inflatable slide.

Nick Jonas — who rose to boy band fame with the Jonas Brothers — was among the thousands of fans in attendance. Jonas posted a series of stories to Instagram of him and his friends enjoying the show. In the videos, he’s seen bobbing his head to the music before panning out to the colossal crowd waving glowsticks and singing along with the group.

Fans lit up social media with their own reactions to the show. They even gave the performance a Twitter hashtag of its own: #BTSatRoseBowl

Here are some of their favorite moments.

Fireworks (and puns) erupted out of the Rose Bowl Stadium.

BTS threw back to childhood with a giant rainbow slide.

A song, and a fan, were illuminated by BTS.

BTS formed in 2013, and they’ve done a lot in the six years since. In 2017, they won the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist of the Year, and became the first Korean artists to take home a BBMA prize. In 2018, two of their albums hit #1 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Today, BTS holds a Guinness World Record for having the most Twitter engagements and the most music video views within a 24-hour period. These are records that had previously belonged to mega-stars Harry Styles (of One Direction) and Taylor Swift.

Did we mention that only one of BTS’ seven members speaks fluent English? With music, dance and charm, they’ve won fans who don’t know a lick of Korean but sing in perfect tune to their songs all the same.

After wrapping up in Los Angeles, BTS will head to Chicago and then to New Jersey. Then, the septet will bid farewell to the United States, and sing hello to more sold-out crowds in Brazil, England, France and Japan.

According to BTS’ website, there are more dates and locations to come.