× Dominant Sixth Inning Hands Arkansas Third Straight SEC Series

LEXINGTON (KFSM) – A rainy forecast forced a doubleheader against Kentucky, but the changes didn’t seem to phase the Diamond Hogs one bit.

After a slow start, Kentucky got on the board first with a Coltyn Kessler grounded out to second to score Elliott Curtis.

Going into the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats still held a 1-0 lead over the Razorbacks in a seven-inning game. But that didn’t last long.

Arkansas started to do damage going through five Kentucky pitches with 11 batters racking up four hits and three walks. Dominic Fletcher started out the scoring action with a two-run homerun that soared to right center. Walks, wild pitches, and a Trevor Ezell single lead to the Hogs breaking open a 6-1 lead.

Kentucky tried to stop the bleeding with a sixth pitcher in the seventh inning, but the Razorbacks stayed hot. Christian Franklin launched a high fast ball out of the park for a three-run homer that gave Arkansas a 9-1 advantage.

Patrick Wicklander started on the mound for Arkansas and lasted five innings with four hits and one earned run. He struck out six of the 18 batters he faced. Cody Scroggins came in for relief and prevented Kentucky from adding any more runs and threw four strikeouts.

Game three will be played late Sunday afternoon as the Diamond Hogs look to sweep the Wildcats.