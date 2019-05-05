Moped Accident Causes Lane Closure In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—One person is left with a non-life threatening injury after a moped and car collided.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in front of Con Quesos at the intersection of West Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Sang Avenue.

The driver of the moped suffered a head injury but seemed stable otherwise according to witnesses.

“He looked pretty stable from what I saw, it seemed like they had the situation under control,” said witness Brooke Cousin. “He was talking to the police and paramedics and was sitting upright. They didn’t appear to be putting him on a stretcher or anything, so it wasn’t super alarming but it definitely could have been a very serious accident.”

The westbound right lane of Martin Luther King Boulevard was blocked for 10-15 minutes as police and paramedics tended to the moped driver.